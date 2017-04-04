Miller leads the pack in D96 board race

By Bob Uphues

Editor

With all 12 precincts in Riverside School District 96 reporting, incumbent school board President Jeffrey Miller cruised to re-election, placing first unofficially with 1,258 votes.

He will be joined at the board table by three newcomers, Daniel Hunt, David Barsotti and Joel Marhoul.

Nick Lambros finished fifth, out of the running for a seat on the board.

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark