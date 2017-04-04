Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
67°
Riverside Lions distributed $9,500 to charity last year

Opinion: Kosey Corner

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

On Sunday, April 23, when you are up at the Riverside Township Hall, partaking in the Riverside Township Lions Club Chicken Dinner, you will not only be enjoying some of the best chicken in the western suburbs from White Fence Farm, you also will be contributing to the many charities supported by the Lions Club.

This year the club was able to disburse over $9,500 as a result of its fundraising. One of the main charities designated by the Lions club is to help those who are blind and/or deaf through Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, Hadley School, Illinois Eye Bank and Dogs for the Deaf to name a few.

The Lions also collect old eyeglasses, which are refurbished and put to good use, year round.

Locally, they give to the Riverside and North Riverside libraries to assist in any equipment or needs for those who are visually or hearing impaired and to Pillars, Helping Hand, Seguin, Aging Care Connections, Fisher House, PeopleCare, Feed Our Community and the local food pantry. The club has also assisted local families who may be in need.

The chicken dinner is the club's one main fundraising project. Aside from an afternoon of no cooking, there are also raffles that are ongoing throughout the afternoon. Many new and like-new prizes will be available with raffles taking place approximately every half hour. 

Ticket prices have remained the same at $12 for adults and $6 for children. The ticket price includes fried chicken, fritters (a big favorite), mashed potatoes, coleslaw and much more. And dessert, did I forget to mention dessert? How could I. Yes, there is dessert as well as coffee and punch.

The Lions Club meets monthly and is always ready to welcome new members, male or female. Meetings are held at the Scottish Home either as a luncheon meeting or a dinner meeting to help accommodate members' schedules. 

Meetings usually include a program or entertainment. The April meeting is on April 11, with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and meeting at 6. The April meeting will feature a presentation to Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel and North Riverside Police Chief Lane Niemann in appreciation of their service.

If you are interested in the Lions Club, attending one of the meetings or purchasing Chicken Dinner tickets go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/riversidetownship.

The organization is seeking candidates for the annual Person of the Year recognition and dinner. If you have someone you are interested in nominating, please contact me at ko5ey1@ameritech.net.

