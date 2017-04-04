Roberta White, 75
Retired paralegal
Roberta E. White (nee Hultgren), 75, of Lyons and formerly of Riverside, died on March 31, 2017. Ms. White was retired from a career as a paralegal at McKenna Storer Attorneys.
Ms. White was the wife of the late Donald White and the sister of Judy (late Walter) Mierzwinski and William Stewart.
Services have been held. Interment was at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Cat Nap from the Heart at www.catnapfromtheheart.org.
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, handled arrangements.
