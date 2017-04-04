Tight race for fourth spot on D95 board

By Bob Uphues

Editor

With all eight precincts reporting in Brookfield-LaGrange Park School District 95, there are three sure winners for four four-year terms up for grabs on Tuesday.

Incumbents Barbara Garvey, Michelle Maggos and Rebecca Zoltoski are assured of re-election to the school board. All three candidates had racked up more than 1,500 votes each, with Garvey leading the pack at 1,773.

But incumbent Brian Pencak, who was appointed to the board in 2016, according to unofficial results, lost to newcomer Scott Encher by a margin of just three votes, 1,369 to 1,366.

Incumbents Brian Conroy and Joseph Ivan, will be certified as the winners of two two-year terms up for grabs. Cook County Clerk David Orr's office confirmed that a mistake on the ballot asking voters to choose just one candidate won't affect the final outcome.

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark