Tighten up
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
No matter what candidates ended up winning the school board election in Lyons-Brookfield District 103 on Tuesday, one thing is certain — the administration needs to nail down the way it operates, in the interest of their own safety.
Superintendent Carol Baker noted in an email to the Landmark regarding a February asbestos complaint that's being handled by county and state officials that prior administrations had failed to complete or fill out asbestos compliance paperwork and that her administration was saddled with the task of righting that wrong.
We can very well believe the district failed in the past to complete such paperwork and may have even done work without properly abating asbestos. If those things happened, they shouldn't have and, of course, the present administration is blameless as far as that goes.
But what reportedly happened in February — a late-night project to saw-cut through asbestos floor tile to dig a trench for computer cables — certainly can't be placed on the shoulders of past officials.
An inspection report indicates that the maintenance director, Ryan Grace, assumed the floor tiles contained asbestos, but he also suggested he didn't know who cut the floor trench or when it happened.
Follow-up interviews by another county official contradict Grace's account, with that official indicating he believed Grace lied to the inspector.
In order to remove asbestos, you need a license. It's not a requirement meant simply to place a roadblock in front of remodeling projects, it's for the safety of those removing the asbestos and people who have to inhabit the place after the work is done.
The work back in February kicked up enough dust to set off fire alarms. Yet people were back in the building for work the following morning. That's just wrong.
Toni Parker Facebook Verified
Posted: April 10th, 2017 12:57 AM
In all of this talk about missing paperwork and blaming previous administrations, perhaps it might be helpful to take a look at what exactly is required of schools districts that have buildings with asbestos containing materials. The federal regulations (AHERA) form the basis for Illinois Administrative Code Title 77 Part 855, which must be at least as stringent as AHERA. Here is what the federal regs require, according to the US EPA webpage Asbestos and School Buildings: The AHERA regulations require public school districts and non-profit schools to: ?Perform an original inspection to determine whether asbestos-containing materials are present and then re-inspect asbestos-containing material in each school every three years ?Develop, maintain, and update an asbestos management plan and keep a copy at the school ?Provide yearly notification to parent, teacher, and employee organizations on the availability of the school's asbestos management plan and any asbestos-related actions taken or planned in the school ?Designate a contact person to ensure the responsibilities of the public school district or the non-profit school are properly implemented ?Perform periodic surveillance of known or suspected asbestos-containing building material ?Ensure that trained and licensed professionals perform inspections and take response actions ?Provide custodial staff with asbestos-awareness training Some of the aforementioned legal requirements must be done annually; if the district failed to comply during 2016, then it is Mr. Hastings and Dr. Baker who have obviously dropped the ball. And who exactly is the designated contact individual with responsibility for ensuring that the requirements were met? The report from Cook County plainly states that Mr. Grace told the county inspector that he did not know where the requested documents were located. Had he not received the required notification about the management plan? Is there currently a contact person at all?
Joanne Schaeffer from Lyons Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 11:33 AM
I agree completely with your report, RB Landmark. My concern was that as a board member, I never heard one word about this until it hit the newspaper. This is so completely opposite from how a board works, the board should have been told #1. that the fire alarm activated at 10:20pm and #2. that the trench digging violated asbestos laws. To this date, not one word has been said to the board other than an email response to my question asking a report be on our agenda for our March SB meeting. Instead, the meeting was cancelled, last minute at that. Makes you wonder doesn't it?