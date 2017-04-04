Walter Winkler, 93

Walter S. Winkler, 93, of LaGrange Park, died on March 26, 2017.

Born on Aug. 10, 1923, Mr. Winkler served in the U.S. Army during World War II, served as a volunteer fireman in LaGrange Park for 25 years and was a founding parishioner of St. Louise de Marillac Parish.

Mr. Winkler was the husband of Mary Ann Winkler (nee Okopski); the father of Vincent (Joan) Winkler, John (Paula) Winkler, Thomas (Kathleen) Winkler, Warren (Laura) Winkler, Sheila (Jonathan) Genson and Dennis (Marisa) Winkler; the grandfather of Diana (Ryan) Curtis, Shannon (Oscar) Alfaro, Stephen (Mindy) Winkler, Kathryn (Adam) Bauer, David (Lisa) Winkler, Meghan Winkler, Emily Winkler, Bradley Winkler, Amanda Winkler, Abby (Ryan) Collett, Thomas Genson and Savannah Winkler; the great-grandfather of Hailey Alfaro, Aubrey Alfaro, Olivia Curtis, Jude Collett and Grace Winkler; and the brother of Stanley (the late Helen) Winkler, Genevieve (the late Edward) Grucella and Mary (Don) Kahnt.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Louise de Marillac Church on March 31, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.