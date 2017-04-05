Passed out driver ends up on railroad tracks | Police reports, March 27-April 2

Brookfield Police Chief James Episcopo expressed astonishment that no one was seriously hurt after an 88-year-old Riverside man passed out at the wheel of his car on March 28 about 12:55 p.m. as he drove southeast on Grand Boulevard toward the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad crossing.

The car hurtled through the intersection, heading southeast and narrowly missing another vehicle headed north across the tracks on Prairie Avenue before jumping over two sets of tracks and coming to rest about 25 yards east of Prairie Avenue on the third set of tracks in front of the inbound Metra platform — all just before a westbound Metra train pulled into the station.

Neither the driver nor his 87-year-old passenger was seriously injured, although paramedics transported the driver to LaGrange Hospital for evaluation.

"I'm amazed nothing more happened," Episcopo said.

Police issued the driver tickets for disobeying a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Cops: DUI arrestee snorted heroin

Riverside police charged a 60-year-old Oak Brook man with driving while under the influence of heroin and possession of prescription painkillers after he passed out behind the wheel of his car while driving through downtown Riverside about 6:50 p.m. on March 29.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway but did not strike any other vehicles or buildings.

Police had to break one of the car windows and administered Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids, to rouse the driver, who told paramedics he had an opioid addiction and had snorted heroin and taken three of the painkillers prior to driving.

In addition to the DUI and drug charges, police cited the driver, Michael A. Mola, with several traffic offenses.

"This is another example of how heroin has taken a grip on everyday people," said Police Chief Thomas Weitzel. "Mr. Mola has no prior criminal history and when back in police custody … he repeatedly thanked the officers who responded to the scene for saving his life."

Vehicle burglary arrests

Brookfield police on March 31 arrested two people suspected of breaking into vehicles in the central part of the village.

Lester V. Nevels, 18, and a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy were each charged with burglary after reportedly finding property stolen from a vehicle parked at the rear of a property in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue.

A neighbor reportedly witnessed the burglary and started chasing the two suspects through the alley. Officers responding to the area located the two suspects at the intersection of Washington and Vernon avenues and took them into custody.

Police reportedly obtained permission to search Nevels' bedroom at his home, which was nearby the scene of the burglary, and recovered a wallet belonging to the victim.

Woman involved in 2007 fatal crash charged with driving while revoked

A 27-year-old Lyons woman who was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into a tree in Riverside in 2007, killing two teenage passengers, was arrested again in Riverside on March 30 for driving on a revoked license. Her license had been revoked after being convicted of aggravated reckless driving for the 2007 incident in the 200 block of East Burlington Street.

An officer responded to the intersection of 26th Street and Harlem Avenue about 7:20 p.m. on March 30, for a report of a minor two-vehicle crash. The police officer recognized the driver of one of the vehicles as Michelle Anguiano from the 2007 incident.

The officer checked the status of her license and found it was till revoked. Police also learned that she had been arrested for driving on a revoked license in September 2016 in North Riverside, for which she received supervision and a small fine.

Although Riverside police sought felony enhancement, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office did not approve the harsher offense. Riverside police impounded Anguiano's vehicle and charged her with driving while revoked and driving too fast for conditions.

Campaign signs vandalized

Someone not in favor of Brookfield-LaGrange Park School District 95's bond referendum showed it by vandalizing at least four "vote yes" signs in the 9100, 9300 and 9400 blocks of Lincoln Avenue, Brookfield, during the overnight hours of March 30-April 1.

Some of the signs had the word "NO" spray-painted on them while others had a circle with a slash through it spray-painted on them.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, March 27 to April 2, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.