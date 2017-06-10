Murder suspect killed in shootout with police in Lyons
Man believed to have killed woman in Sycamore
Updated:
By Bob Uphues
Police shot and killed a man suspected of murdering his estranged wife during a shootout at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Joliet Avenue in Lyons on the afternoon of June 9.
According to police, Antonio Juarez, 44, of DeKalb, shot his wife, 37-year-old Lidia Juarez, to death as she sat in her car in the parking lot of the offices of the Illinois Department of Human Services, in Sycamore, where she worked, at about 2 p.m.
Antonio Juarez, said police, had an active order of protection against him. In March a judge had issued a warrant for his arrest for violating an order of protection, and Juarez was also wanted on a separate March warrant for failure to appear in court on domestic battery charges.
He had been staying at a local hotel on the day of the shooting and fled the scene in his 2004 Chrysler 300. Police located the vehicle and officers from several departments pursued Juarez to Lyons.
At about 5:55 p.m., Juarez reportedly began firing at police while his vehicle was stopped in the curb lane of eastbound Ogden Avenue at Joliet Avenue. Several officers returned fire and fatally wounded Juarez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported recovering a handgun at the scene. The intersection was shut down until about 5 a.m. on June 10 as police investigated.
Sycamore police and the DeKalb County Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate the case, but officials said they believe Antonio Juarez acted alone in the shooting of his wife and had no information indicating others were involved.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...
By Ellis Paurpuro
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM
On: Sarantos Studios
Many fond memories of Ms. Mathis and Ms. Potempa! Best...
By Ellen Farnham
Posted: June 8th, 2017 10:16 PM
What Torres said in his statement was that there was...
By Nancy Cooney
Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:45 PM
This has been a long time coming and is so necessary....
By Karl Sokol
Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:29 PM
Thank you to the Landmark for taking this possible...
By Lindsay Hunter Morrison
Posted: June 8th, 2017 1:19 PM
If the Des Plaines is categorized as navigable, access...
By John Chauvet
Posted: June 7th, 2017 8:09 PM
Chief Buckley, please call me if you need my help for ...
By Shawn Mari Amador
Posted: June 7th, 2017 1:34 AM
Ron, yes that's a typo. It's 2030. It's now been...
By Bob Uphues
Posted: June 6th, 2017 9:14 PM
When you state "Gurley will be eligible for parole in...
By Ronald Melka
Posted: June 6th, 2017 4:32 PM
Wow, I remember this! It was so crazy. I was sitting...
By Wayne D. Berg
Posted: June 5th, 2017 8:35 PM