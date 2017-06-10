Murder suspect killed in shootout with police in Lyons

By Bob Uphues

Police shot and killed a man suspected of murdering his estranged wife during a shootout at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Joliet Avenue in Lyons on the afternoon of June 9.

According to police, Antonio Juarez, 44, of DeKalb, shot his wife, 37-year-old Lidia Juarez, to death as she sat in her car in the parking lot of the offices of the Illinois Department of Human Services, in Sycamore, where she worked, at about 2 p.m.

Antonio Juarez, said police, had an active order of protection against him. In March a judge had issued a warrant for his arrest for violating an order of protection, and Juarez was also wanted on a separate March warrant for failure to appear in court on domestic battery charges.

He had been staying at a local hotel on the day of the shooting and fled the scene in his 2004 Chrysler 300. Police located the vehicle and officers from several departments pursued Juarez to Lyons.

At about 5:55 p.m., Juarez reportedly began firing at police while his vehicle was stopped in the curb lane of eastbound Ogden Avenue at Joliet Avenue. Several officers returned fire and fatally wounded Juarez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported recovering a handgun at the scene. The intersection was shut down until about 5 a.m. on June 10 as police investigated.

Sycamore police and the DeKalb County Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate the case, but officials said they believe Antonio Juarez acted alone in the shooting of his wife and had no information indicating others were involved.

