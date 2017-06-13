Fine with fishing

By Editorial

The Landmark View

On Thursday, the Riverside Village Board will mull overturning a couple of long-standing bans against fishing and picnicking in village parks, laws that feel like they have their roots in decades-old fears of the unwashed masses polluting the town with their colorful leisure pastimes.

Riverside once again views the river as a public asset, and needs to invite members of the public to enjoy it. Fishing and picnicking (or both in combination) are perfect ways to do that.

The village has or can draft laws that can address concerns over noise, pollution and crowds. It's a new day. Let's enjoy it.