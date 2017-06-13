Fishing Derby photo gallery 2017

Robby Salinas looks at his small crab he caught from the bank in Swan Pond Park in Riverside during the Recreation Department's first-ever kids' fishing derby on June 11. About 40 kids and their parents showed up to fish on a day where temperatures reached into the 90s. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Paige Connerty shows off her fish she caught during the Recreation Department's first-ever kids' fishing derby on June 11. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Paige Connerty celebrates with her mother after catching a fish during the fishing derby. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

About 40 kids and their parents showed up to fish during the Recreation Department's first-ever kids' fishing derby on June 11. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Julius Graham awaits another catch during the fishing derby. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Paige Connerty has a chance to relax as she awaits a catch during the fishing derby on June 11. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Parents help their children put some baits on their children fishing rods during the fishing derby on June 11. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Stanley Tokarz casts his line into the Des Plaines River from the bank in Swan Pond Park in Riverside during the Recreation Department's first-ever kids' fishing derby on June 11. About 40 kids and their parents showed up to fish on a day where temperatures reached into the 90s. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer