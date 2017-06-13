Norbert James Sima, 83, died on May 27, 2017. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Mr. Sima was the husband and best friend for 62 years to Patricia Arlene (nee Malinovsky); the father of Cathy (Roger) Nothnagel, Audrey Lynn (David) Bahde and the late James (Cheryl) Sima; and the loving Pa to his Princess Alissa Rose Nothnagel.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to the LaGrange Park Fire Department, 447 N. Catherine Ave, LaGrange Park, 60526.

Adolf Funeral Home, Berwyn, handled arrangements.