Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
87°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Robert Lelingis, 73

Vietnam veteran

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Robert Lelingis

Robert F. Lelingis, 73, of North Riverside and formerly of Berwyn, died on June 12, 2017. Mr. Lelingis served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. 

Mr. Lelingis was the husband of Arlene Lelingis (nee Podmarsky); the father of Robert (Rebecca) Lelingis Jr.; the brother of Shirley Jankowski and Patricia Rojas; and an uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. 

Visitation is on Friday, June 16 from 3 to 9 p.m. with military honors at 8 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. 

The family appreciates memorials to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, Illinois, 60141.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

Many fond memories of Ms. Mathis and Ms. Potempa! Best...

By Ellen Farnham

Posted: June 8th, 2017 10:16 PM

On: Longtime employees say their...

What Torres said in his statement was that there was...

By Nancy Cooney

Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: D103 principals get new deals, but...

This has been a long time coming and is so necessary....

By Karl Sokol

Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:29 PM

On: Two-wheel welcome

Thank you to the Landmark for taking this possible...

By Lindsay Hunter Morrison

Posted: June 8th, 2017 1:19 PM

On: Course correction

If the Des Plaines is categorized as navigable, access...

By John Chauvet

Posted: June 7th, 2017 8:09 PM

On: Riverside may drop fishing, picnic...

Chief Buckley, please call me if you need my help for ...

By Shawn Mari Amador

Posted: June 7th, 2017 1:34 AM

On: Pedestrian struck, killed by train...

Ron, yes that's a typo. It's 2030. It's now been...

By Bob Uphues

Posted: June 6th, 2017 9:14 PM

On: Five years later, man guilty of...

When you state "Gurley will be eligible for parole in...

By Ronald Melka

Posted: June 6th, 2017 4:32 PM

On: Five years later, man guilty of...

Wow, I remember this! It was so crazy. I was sitting...

By Wayne D. Berg

Posted: June 5th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: Freight train derails in Brookfield...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close