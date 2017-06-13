Robert Lelingis, 73

Robert F. Lelingis, 73, of North Riverside and formerly of Berwyn, died on June 12, 2017. Mr. Lelingis served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Lelingis was the husband of Arlene Lelingis (nee Podmarsky); the father of Robert (Rebecca) Lelingis Jr.; the brother of Shirley Jankowski and Patricia Rojas; and an uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation is on Friday, June 16 from 3 to 9 p.m. with military honors at 8 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside.

The family appreciates memorials to Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, Illinois, 60141.