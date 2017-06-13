Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
87°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Washington Ave. sewer work starts late June

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has nailed down a start date for repairs to the Salt Creek Intercepting Sewer in Brookfield.

Last week, an official from Kenney Construction, the general contractor, said work on Washington Avenue will begin "on or about June 26" and will proceed for about two months.

MWRD officials reportedly approved plans last week for repairing the 42-by-60 inch sewer that runs below Washington Avenue. Crews will feed flexible tubes impregnated with resin into the sewer line and then use hot water to cure it in place, essentially creating a new pipe inside the existing concrete pipes, which date to about 1927.

Installation of the first liner will take place at the corner of Washington and Hollywood avenues.

Work in Brookfield will commence after Kenny Construction installs liners in pipes below First Avenue. That work was slated to begin June 12 and was expected to last about two weeks.

Washington Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the areas where work in being staged. However, two-way traffic on the street will be maintained by the installation of temporary traffic signals at each end of the construction zone.

Pace buses will be rerouted during construction, according to Erik Llewellyn,

principal transit planner for Pace. On Route 304, eastbound and westbound, buses will detour to Brookfield Avenue between Golf Road/Woodside Avenue and Prairie Avenue.

Work will proceed both north and south on Arden Avenue after the Washington Avenue sewer is lined. Construction is expected to be wrapped up on Washington Avenue before the end of August.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

NEW CONCEPT!

HISTORIC MAYWOOD MANOR 902 S. 3RD AVENUE (2 blks W of 1st Ave & 1 blk N of Madison) Tired of renting? Why not consider buying an affordable 2BR condo w/ 1000+ sq ft of living space? Savings are built in from a unique 12 year tax freeze...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

Many fond memories of Ms. Mathis and Ms. Potempa! Best...

By Ellen Farnham

Posted: June 8th, 2017 10:16 PM

On: Longtime employees say their...

What Torres said in his statement was that there was...

By Nancy Cooney

Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: D103 principals get new deals, but...

This has been a long time coming and is so necessary....

By Karl Sokol

Posted: June 8th, 2017 4:29 PM

On: Two-wheel welcome

Thank you to the Landmark for taking this possible...

By Lindsay Hunter Morrison

Posted: June 8th, 2017 1:19 PM

On: Course correction

If the Des Plaines is categorized as navigable, access...

By John Chauvet

Posted: June 7th, 2017 8:09 PM

On: Riverside may drop fishing, picnic...

Chief Buckley, please call me if you need my help for ...

By Shawn Mari Amador

Posted: June 7th, 2017 1:34 AM

On: Pedestrian struck, killed by train...

Ron, yes that's a typo. It's 2030. It's now been...

By Bob Uphues

Posted: June 6th, 2017 9:14 PM

On: Five years later, man guilty of...

When you state "Gurley will be eligible for parole in...

By Ronald Melka

Posted: June 6th, 2017 4:32 PM

On: Five years later, man guilty of...

Wow, I remember this! It was so crazy. I was sitting...

By Wayne D. Berg

Posted: June 5th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: Freight train derails in Brookfield...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close