Edward Dillner, 87
Retired longtime Zenith employee
Edward D. Dillner, 87, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 7, 2017.
Born on April 9, 1930, Mr. Dillner served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a Marine reservist for many years. He worked faithfully for 40 years for the Zenith Company as a machinist. He loved bowling and many other sports.
Mr. Dillner was the son of the late Alexander O. Dillner and Gertrude Dillner (nee Theis); the brother of Alexander A. Dillner and Robert A. (Donna) Dillner; the uncle of many nieces and nephews; and a friend to many.
Services have been held. Interment was at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
