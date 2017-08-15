Edward Mokry, 80
Retired shop foreman
Edward S. Mokry Sr., 80, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 12, 2017.
Mr. Mokry was shop foreman at Tri-Crest Offset Printing in Chicago for more than 45 years. He also trained and enjoyed watching thoroughbred horses and was an avid White Sox and Blackhawks fan.
Mr. Mokry is survived by his wife, Joan (nee Bottenhagen) Mokry; his sons, Edward Jr. (Linda), William (Mary), Ronald (Karen) and Michael (Kelley) Mokry; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul) Reed, Adam and Kimberly Mokry; William, Jr. (Melissa) and Keith Mokry; and Ronald, Jr. and Katelyn Mokry; his great-grandchildren, Madelyn Reed and Ephraim Mokry; and his sister, Lillian Weimer.
A funeral Mass will be held Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West.
The family appreciates memorials to the charity of your choice.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
A great job by the professional fire fighters of the...
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 15th, 2017 9:40 PM
How will cameras help control 8 corners? Its only 20...
By Margaret Mary
Posted: August 14th, 2017 7:59 PM
By Ben Venuti
Posted: August 14th, 2017 12:09 PM
This tax has been a complete train wreck from day one....
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 12th, 2017 9:23 PM
I once had to swerve to avoid someone going the wrong...
By Kathy Taylor Wyant
Posted: August 11th, 2017 2:51 PM
It would help reduce accidents at 8 corners if there...
By Jeanne Bartel Cushaney Kowalski
Posted: August 10th, 2017 6:10 PM
Two other primary records exist, both diaries. Col....
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:24 PM
Congratulations Boys! You earned it.
By Thomas Lupfer
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:12 PM
Does anyone remember the last year a horse would have...
By Pam Stacey
Posted: August 9th, 2017 8:47 PM
On: Milk Run
Commission sounds like spoiled brats
By Mark Roegner
Posted: August 9th, 2017 5:03 PM