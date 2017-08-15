Edward Mokry, 80

Edward S. Mokry Sr., 80, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 12, 2017.

Mr. Mokry was shop foreman at Tri-Crest Offset Printing in Chicago for more than 45 years. He also trained and enjoyed watching thoroughbred horses and was an avid White Sox and Blackhawks fan.

Mr. Mokry is survived by his wife, Joan (nee Bottenhagen) Mokry; his sons, Edward Jr. (Linda), William (Mary), Ronald (Karen) and Michael (Kelley) Mokry; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul) Reed, Adam and Kimberly Mokry; William, Jr. (Melissa) and Keith Mokry; and Ronald, Jr. and Katelyn Mokry; his great-grandchildren, Madelyn Reed and Ephraim Mokry; and his sister, Lillian Weimer.

A funeral Mass will be held Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West.

The family appreciates memorials to the charity of your choice.

Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.