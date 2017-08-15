Emil Mendel, 87
Retired CHA carpenter
Emil Mendel, 87, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 11, 2017.
Born on Jan. 6, 1930, Mr. Mendel served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the United Carpenters Union, Local 54 for more than 50 years and had worked for 35 years for the Chicago Housing Authority.
Mr. Mendel was a member of the Slovak Athletic Association, Dobrovsky Club and the Westchester Masonic Lodge 995. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golf, and especially his fishing trips to Canada. He was proud of his vegetable garden and his flowers.
Mr. Mendel was the husband of Mildred "Millie" Mendel (nee Hustava); the father of Steven Mendel and Lisa (Jim) Sherwood; the proud "papa" of Catherine, Kevin and Ellen; cousin to Mitzie (the late John) Oleksy; and an uncle to many nieces, nephews and friends in Slovakia.
A funeral service was held Aug. 14 at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Riverside, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, 60546.
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
A great job by the professional fire fighters of the...
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 15th, 2017 9:40 PM
How will cameras help control 8 corners? Its only 20...
By Margaret Mary
Posted: August 14th, 2017 7:59 PM
By Ben Venuti
Posted: August 14th, 2017 12:09 PM
This tax has been a complete train wreck from day one....
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 12th, 2017 9:23 PM
I once had to swerve to avoid someone going the wrong...
By Kathy Taylor Wyant
Posted: August 11th, 2017 2:51 PM
It would help reduce accidents at 8 corners if there...
By Jeanne Bartel Cushaney Kowalski
Posted: August 10th, 2017 6:10 PM
Two other primary records exist, both diaries. Col....
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:24 PM
Congratulations Boys! You earned it.
By Thomas Lupfer
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:12 PM
Does anyone remember the last year a horse would have...
By Pam Stacey
Posted: August 9th, 2017 8:47 PM
On: Milk Run
Commission sounds like spoiled brats
By Mark Roegner
Posted: August 9th, 2017 5:03 PM