Emil Mendel, 87, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 11, 2017.

Born on Jan. 6, 1930, Mr. Mendel served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the United Carpenters Union, Local 54 for more than 50 years and had worked for 35 years for the Chicago Housing Authority.

Mr. Mendel was a member of the Slovak Athletic Association, Dobrovsky Club and the Westchester Masonic Lodge 995. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golf, and especially his fishing trips to Canada. He was proud of his vegetable garden and his flowers.

Mr. Mendel was the husband of Mildred "Millie" Mendel (nee Hustava); the father of Steven Mendel and Lisa (Jim) Sherwood; the proud "papa" of Catherine, Kevin and Ellen; cousin to Mitzie (the late John) Oleksy; and an uncle to many nieces, nephews and friends in Slovakia.

A funeral service was held Aug. 14 at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Riverside, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park.

Memorial donations are appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, 60546.

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.