Help support suicide prevention
Opinion: Letters to the editor
For the past 10 years, I have proudly supported the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, America's leading suicide prevention organization, by both fundraising and volunteering.
This cause is very dear to me, because 20 years ago this month I lost my twin brother, Andrew, to suicide. The devastation our family and friends endured after his loss spurred me to spend many of my free hours the past 10 years raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Our upcoming Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk is on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Arvey Field in Grant Park. This walk brings thousands to the lakefront in order to raise awareness and funds that will save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in this country, and in Illinois alone, we lose more than 1,300 individuals to suicide each year. It touches millions of lives -- people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds. But the research is clear: suicide is preventable, and the more people who stand up for suicide prevention and mental health, the more lives we can save.
Funds raised support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate in the United States 20 percent by 2025 through research, education, advocacy, and support.
These walks are truly uplifting experiences, and they grow every year. Local proprietor Keith Brennan of For the Birds in Brookfield also supports AFSP's mission.
Mention AFSP when you shop in his store Sept. 11-16, and he will give 20 percent of your pre-tax sale to the foundation.
I hope others in our community who have been touched by suicide or simply support mental health awareness will join me at the walk next month. This event is worth being a part of.
Alyssa Relyea
Brookfield
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
A great job by the professional fire fighters of the...
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 15th, 2017 9:40 PM
How will cameras help control 8 corners? Its only 20...
By Margaret Mary
Posted: August 14th, 2017 7:59 PM
By Ben Venuti
Posted: August 14th, 2017 12:09 PM
This tax has been a complete train wreck from day one....
By Richie Gray
Posted: August 12th, 2017 9:23 PM
I once had to swerve to avoid someone going the wrong...
By Kathy Taylor Wyant
Posted: August 11th, 2017 2:51 PM
It would help reduce accidents at 8 corners if there...
By Jeanne Bartel Cushaney Kowalski
Posted: August 10th, 2017 6:10 PM
Two other primary records exist, both diaries. Col....
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:24 PM
Congratulations Boys! You earned it.
By Thomas Lupfer
Posted: August 10th, 2017 4:12 PM
Does anyone remember the last year a horse would have...
By Pam Stacey
Posted: August 9th, 2017 8:47 PM
On: Milk Run
Commission sounds like spoiled brats
By Mark Roegner
Posted: August 9th, 2017 5:03 PM