I swear, it wasn't on the lesson plan

Opinion: Kosey Corner

By Joanne Kosey

Columnist

It's that time again! Back to school kids! I remember those days and the status symbol of who would have the Crayola box with the most crayons. I think it topped out at 64 at that time; possibly the school put a cap on how many crayons one could have so there were no problems.

Time flew and I became a teacher, and there are many stories to tell. While teaching at Mater Christi in North Riverside (never should have closed), the first day opened with fresh clean faces, smiles -- well most of them were smiling -- sharpened No. 2 pencils and the necessary supplies to begin a year of learning.

As a lifelong student of Catholic education, being called to the principal's office always put the fear of God (and sister) in me. So, here it was the first week of school and I, the teacher, was summoned to the office. Yes, I still had that fear. Sister Marcellita greeted me with what seemed to me the stern look (but no ruler in sight). 

We had been instructed to have our students write an essay on what they hoped to learn during the school year. My fourth-graders took the challenge and the papers were sent to the office as directed. Sister held a paper out and began to read from it. 

One of my students wrote that one of the things she planned to learn that year was "sinning." As I began to stutter and assure Sister that sinning was not in my lesson plan, she began to laugh and said she believed the student really meant "singing" not "sinning." That's how the year started, and we did sing every day.

So, children, as you begin another school year, keep in mind it is not how many crayons you have, but what you do with the ones you have. Keep those pencils and your mind sharpened and listen, because you don't want to miss anything.

Welcome: The Kosey-Duve family tree has added another leaf with the addition of Henrick Peter Sylvester on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 3:01 a.m. 

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 21.5 inches long. Proud parents are Stephanie (Duve) and Tyler Sylvester, which makes Tina and Eric Duve grandparents. 

Hmm, if Tina and Eric are grandparents, we know what that makes Husband Joe and I? Of course, we always thought we were great grandparents. Welcome to the world!

