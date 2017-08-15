John Maggos, 88
Owned restaurant in Chicago
John G. Maggos, 88, of Northlake and formerly of Lyons, died on Aug. 5, 2017 at Oakridge Healthcare Center.
Mr. Maggos served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was co-owner of University Restaurant in Chicago for more than 30 years and retired in the mid-1970s. He was a member of the Evzones Post 1039 of the American Legion and enjoyed watching football.
He is survived by his sons, Dean (Michelle), Byron (companion Katie) and William (Laura) Maggos; his grandchildren, John, Michael, Alex, Matthew, Nick and Anna; and his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Connor Maggos.
Services have been held. The family appreciates memorials to the Volunteer Services at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave., Hines, 60141.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
