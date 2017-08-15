Kathleen Gleason, 75

Kathleen N. Gleason, 75, of Brookfield, died on Aug. 14, 2017. Born on June 3, 1942, she was a homemaker.

Ms. Gleason was the wife of Thomas W. Kushenbach; the mother of Matthew Major and Christopher (Diana) Kushenbach; the grandmother of six; the sister of Phillip (Cathy) Gleason and Mark Gleason; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is on Friday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. until a noon service at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St. in Brookfield, followed by private interment.