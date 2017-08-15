Riverside Township hosts tax appeal seminars

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Homeowners in Riverside Township who wish to appeal their latest property assessments may do so through Aug. 30, and Riverside Township Assessor Fran Sitkiewicz is hosting a pair of seminars to assist residents.

Sitkiewicz has invited Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Dan Patlak to explain the property tax appeal procedure on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Town Hall, 27 Riverside Road in Riverside and on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

The hour-long sessions will educate taxpayers on how to file a successful appeal, provide information on property tax exemptions and address why property taxes sometimes go up when the value of your home goes down.

Before Patlak's presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to work with staff from the Board of Review to address specific questions.

The seminars are free to attend and there is no cost to appeal your property assessments. Taxpayers are asked to bring a copy of their most recent tax bill.

For more information, contact the Board of Review, 118 N. Clark St., Room 601 in Chicago at 312-603-5542 or by visiting www.cookcountyboardofreview.com.

