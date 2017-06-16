Garage sales - June 16, 2017 edition
Forest Park
YARD SALE
7410 FRANKLIN STREET
FRI 6/16 8AM TO 3PM
SAT 6/17 8AM TO 1PM
Furniture (twin sized beds and box frames, Ikea leather chaise, coffee table) Electronics, Books, Women's clothing and accessories, home goods and much more!!!!! Everything must go!
Forest Park
4-FAMILY GARAGE SALE
7209 ROOSEVELT RD
(corner of Harlem & Roosevelt)
SAT 6/17 8AM TO 5PM
Some furniture, full sheet sets, knick knacks, garden equipment, dish sets, Milwaukee Tools set, clothes & much more!!
Maywood
GARAGE SALE HUGE!!!
300 BLK S 2ND AVE
(Randolph & 2nd)
SAT 6/17 9AM - 3PM
Furniture: Antique Sofa and chair; Contemporary coffee tables & end table, Youth bed, 2 patio chairs Clothes; W- Size 8-10; Youth- G- Size 10-12; B- Size 10-12 New & Gently Used Youth Winter Coats and shoes Low $$; costume jewelry; toys, great books. Great items you'll love. Come early. Square Cash (download app if you need to) accepted for purchases over $10. See you on Saturday June 17 9am- 3pm!!!
North Riverside
GARAGE SALE
2409 6th & 2400 5th
FRI 6/16 & SAT 6/17
9AM TO 5PM
Don't miss it!
Rummage Sale
8th Annual • St. Giles Church
McDonough Hall, 1101 N. Columbian, Oak Park, IL 60302
SAT 6/17 9AM — 3PM
Too many items to list. Something for Everyone!
Pre-Sale: Friday, June 16, 6:30PM-8:30PM
Admission for pre-sale will be $10 per person.
Bag Sale on Saturday afternoon at 1:00PM,
$5.00 per bag, per person.
Baked goods available for purchase.
Please join us for this amazing sale!
Oak Park
MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE
900 N HUMPHREY BLK
SAT JUNE 17 8AM TO 11AM
Kids Clothing
Coats
Seasonal Decorations
Toys
Books
Household Items
Furniture
Oak Park
MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE
401 S GROVE AVE
(Corner of Washington & Grove)
SAT 6/17 9AM-2PM
ONE DAY ONLY!
25-Unit Condo building is having a large garage sale. We have a little bit of everything! Furniture, household goods, ladies and juniors clothing and shoes, linens, luggage, d'cor, artwork, books, Bosch stackable Axxis dryer, antique bentwood chair, and much more. Sale is in our parking garage behind the building. Don't miss it!
Oak Park
HUGE SALE
VINTAGE
SAT 6/17 9-5
(raindate Sunday)
1100 S SCOVILLE
River Forest
BLOCK SALE
800 BLOCK WILLIAM ST
SAT 6/17 8AM TO NOON
Antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, toys, toools, books and everything else!
