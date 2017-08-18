Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
56°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Garage sales - August 18, 2017 edition

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Advertising Department

Oak Park
MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE
400 BLK LENOX
SAT AUG 20
8AM TO 1PM
Bikes, kids' stuff, household stuff. Don't miss!

Oak Park
BLOCK SALE
600 S KENILWORTH
SAT AUG 19
9AM TO 4PM
(No early birds, please!)
Furniture, Antiques, Collectibles, Depression Glass, Area Rugs. Baby items: clothes, toys, games, books.Yard equipment. Vintage linens. Kitchen items: Cast Iron, Stock pots, utensils, bakeware, crystal, dinnerware, flatware, stemware. Tools. Adult clothing. Holiday decor. Vintage wall-papering table. Rolling shopping basket, transfer wheelchair, towel warmer, humidifier. Art, decorative items. African art. Too much to list.

Oak Park
MOVING/GARAGE SALE
224 S CUYLER AVE
SAT AUG 19
9AM TO 3PM
Walk up the alley just east of Cuyler, five garages north of Randolph. Furniture (couches, book cases, tables, lamps, dining chairs, desks, etc.), men's/women's clothing, tools and hardware, treadmill, gardening equipment and supplies, bike, kitchen items, framed pictures and collectibles. NO EARLY BIRDS!

Oak Park
GARAGE SALE
1200 N GROVE
(LeMoyne & Grove, %u20281 blk S of North Ave, %u20281 blk W of Oak Park Ave)
SAT AUG 19 9AM-3PM
Don't miss it!! Too much to list!!

Oak Park
HUGE YARD SALE
1108 N OAK PARK AVE
SAT 8/19 9AM TO 1PM
Huge Yard Sale! Back to School Kids Clothes and Shoes!

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

APT FOR RENT-RIVERSIDE

2 BDRM, 1 BATH VERY CLEAN, QUIET IDEAL FOR SINGLE PERSON NO PETS NO SMOKING AVAILABLE NOW! CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED CALL: 773-383-7332 561-401-3050

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

So we accept politician's lies, but not his? How...

By Regina Felange

Posted: August 24th, 2017 2:52 PM

On: Trump simply telling it like it is

Is "telling it like it is" mean lying and...

By Jinkies Nelson

Posted: August 24th, 2017 1:39 PM

On: Trump simply telling it like it is

Well said John G.

By Greg Gorski

Posted: August 24th, 2017 12:55 PM

On: Trump simply telling it like it is

"The goal right now is to support Democratic...

By Toni Parker

Posted: August 24th, 2017 7:24 AM

On: Young man organizing Dems in...

The "upgrades" to the strip mall was a new...

By Chris Hanson

Posted: August 23rd, 2017 8:25 PM

On: Riverside imposes Harlem Business...

The conclusion you have deducted is wrong. Donald...

By Jon Points

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 10:21 PM

On: Trump simply telling it like it is

Good looking out for the seniors. As a senior, I truly...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: August 22nd, 2017 4:39 PM

On: North Riverside to hike water rates...

Congratulations, Riverside Police Department. Great...

By Jack Corliss

Posted: August 17th, 2017 6:27 PM

On: Riverside police partner with...

Perhaps if the threat of a ticket or being towed...

By Wendy Neal

Posted: August 17th, 2017 5:31 PM

On: Riverside police partner with...

2000: "Don't get in strangers' cars." "Don't meet...

By Brian Schwind

Posted: August 17th, 2017 4:17 PM

On: Riverside police partner with...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close