Garage sales - August 18, 2017 edition
Oak Park
MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE
400 BLK LENOX
SAT AUG 20
8AM TO 1PM
Bikes, kids' stuff, household stuff. Don't miss!
Oak Park
BLOCK SALE
600 S KENILWORTH
SAT AUG 19
9AM TO 4PM
(No early birds, please!)
Furniture, Antiques, Collectibles, Depression Glass, Area Rugs. Baby items: clothes, toys, games, books.Yard equipment. Vintage linens. Kitchen items: Cast Iron, Stock pots, utensils, bakeware, crystal, dinnerware, flatware, stemware. Tools. Adult clothing. Holiday decor. Vintage wall-papering table. Rolling shopping basket, transfer wheelchair, towel warmer, humidifier. Art, decorative items. African art. Too much to list.
Oak Park
MOVING/GARAGE SALE
224 S CUYLER AVE
SAT AUG 19
9AM TO 3PM
Walk up the alley just east of Cuyler, five garages north of Randolph. Furniture (couches, book cases, tables, lamps, dining chairs, desks, etc.), men's/women's clothing, tools and hardware, treadmill, gardening equipment and supplies, bike, kitchen items, framed pictures and collectibles. NO EARLY BIRDS!
Oak Park
GARAGE SALE
1200 N GROVE
(LeMoyne & Grove, %u20281 blk S of North Ave, %u20281 blk W of Oak Park Ave)
SAT AUG 19 9AM-3PM
Don't miss it!! Too much to list!!
Oak Park
HUGE YARD SALE
1108 N OAK PARK AVE
SAT 8/19 9AM TO 1PM
Huge Yard Sale! Back to School Kids Clothes and Shoes!
